 Will Return To BJP After Winning Election: Expelled BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa
After facing embarrassment due to Eshwarappa's actions, the party's State disciplinary committee, headed by Lingaraj Patil, made the decision to punish the BJP veteran.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has softened his stance regarding his expulsion from the Bhartiya Janata Party, stating that he intends to rejoin the saffron party after winning the election as an independent candidate.

"I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate. I still have hope; I do not fear any expulsion. I will contest elections, win, and then go back to the BJP again. I have competed five times with the lotus symbol," Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by ANI after his expulsion from BJP.

BJP, on Monday expelled former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa from party for six years after he announced to contest as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

The party has nominated BY Raghavendra, the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the brother of Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

In a letter addressed to Eshwarappa, Lingaraj Patil wrote, “Ignoring the orders of the party, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency. This has caused embarrassment to the party and has violated the disciplinary code."

"Starting from now, you have been vacated from all responsibilities and have been suspended from the party for six years," the letter further reads.

PM Modi's photo in Eshwarappa's campaign

Eshwarappa has been using PM Modi's image during his campaign. The BJP has opposed this by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission. In a caveat filed in a local court, Eshwarappa has defended himself, stating that he should be allowed to use PM Modi's photo during his campaigns as "Modi is our leader."

The Shivmogga Lok Sabha constituency will vote to send its representative to the lower house of Parliament on May 7 in the second phase of general elections.

The Congress party has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar against the BJP's BY Raghavendra.

