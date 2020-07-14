Will probe MLA’s death impartially: West Bengal government

Kolkata

A day after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy’s (pic) body was found hanging in Bindal village of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, parts of North Bengal saw violence even as the BJP called for a bandh. While there were security personnel on the road in various places, a BJP office was vandalised in Coochbehar district.

Roy's postmortem report shows it was unclear whether it was a homicide or suicide, as Roy was found to be alive before hanging. The BJP MLA’s body was found at 5.30am on Monday in front of a mobile shop where he met some people. The body was taken to Raigunj Medical College for postmortem, which mentions there was one continuous ligature mark on the neck. No other injury was detected.

Even as the BJP cried foul and Roy’s family demanded a CBI inquiry, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay said there were no injury marks detected. “The West Bengal Police opine the case is of suspected suicide. A note was found in the shirt pocket of the deceased where two names are mentioned with photos and mobile numbers. The two persons are involved in money-lending activity. The state government is committed to transparency and condemn such murders. CID will probe the case. No political interference will be allowed in pursuit of the investigation,” aaid Alapan Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya met President Ram Nath Kovind on the law and order situation in the state. The letter which refers to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without mentioning her name says opposition political parties have also been threatened, more so the BJP workers which is unconstitutional. “We condemn the gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA of BJP in mysterious circumstances and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The state police cannot be trusted towards an impartial investigation to apprehend the culprits,” read the letter.

“The killing is being portrayed as a suicide to change the scenario. The law and order in West Bengal has deteriorated and the ruling government has no right to be in power,” said Kailash Vijaywargiya. While the BJP wants to gain maximum political mileage out of the incident, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is maintaining a fair stand to show they are impartial towards the investigation as the battle for the seat of power in West Bengal in 2021 is the prime agenda.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CID detained a person named in the purported suicide note of Roy from Malda district on Tuesday, a senior officer said. The person was first detained by local police in English Bazar and then handed over to CID.