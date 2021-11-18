e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:38 PM IST

'Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?': Congress leader P Chidambaram's dig at Modi

PM Modi had mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates while addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday.
PTI
P Chidambaram (L) with PM Modi | PTI Photo

P Chidambaram (L) with PM Modi | PTI Photo

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at him, saying the question is will the prime minister ever participate in a debate in Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference virtually, Modi asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one's duties.

He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

Taking a dig at Modi, Chidambaram tweeted, "Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for 'quality debates' in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is 'Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?" The Congress has been alleging that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament, a charge denied by the government which has stated that the Opposition has been disrupting the Houses and stalling legislative work.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Democracy is India's nature, natural tendency, says PM Modi while addressing Presiding... Watch video: Democracy is India's nature, natural tendency, says PM Modi while addressing Presiding...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement