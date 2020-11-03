'Will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters': Karnataka Minister CT Ravi

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments announced their intention of bringing legislation to deal with cases of “love jihad”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad".

“Chori chhupe, naam chhupa kar ke jo log behen-betiyon ki izzat ke saath khilwad karte hain, unko pehle se meri chetavani: agar woh sudhre nahi toh Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai (This is my warning to those who conceal names and play with the honour of sisters and daughters: mend your ways or be prepared for the last journey),” he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday tweeted, "Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad." His tweet came after a 21-year-old college student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. The victim's family has alleged that the man was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

