'Hair Pulled, Dragged, Stripped': 6 Transgender Assaulted Nurse At Hospital Over Dussehra Donation In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore; SHOCKING Video

Nurse beaten up by transgender people (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Nellore: A shocking incident surfaced from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, where a nurse was beaten up by transgender people at a hospital. The incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the hospital, and its video surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The hospital is located in the Kandukur area of the district. Six transgender people entered the hospital in an intoxicated state and started thrashing the nurse, reported Telugu Scribe. The transgender people got angry as the nurse did not give them the usual Dussehra donation they demanded.

Video Of The Incident:

In the viral video, it can be seen that the six transgender people entered the hospital and started thrashing the nurse. They dragged her from the counter where she was sitting. A person sitting at the entry of the hospital tried to intervene.

Other staff members of the hospital were also present inside the building when the incident took place. The video shows the accused pulling the nurse by her hair and dragging her to the exit door. They then brutally assaulted the nurse. According to the report, the accused even stripped the victim of her clothes.

However, it is not known whether a complaint has been filed by the nurse as the police have not issued any statement over the matter.