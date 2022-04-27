'Will not allow Bengal to become Unnao, Hathras', says Mamata Banerjee as she slams police over Rampurhat, Hanskhali incidents

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative review meeting on Wednesday asked the DG, ADG, SP to visit all the police stations to take stock of the situation.

“All District Magistrates and SPs should keep good terms and should also see the daily FIRs lodged. Sometimes some FIRs can be fake and attention should be given before any action,” said Mamata hitting out at BJP over an alleged ‘fake’ FIR lodged by BJP at Dhankhali.

In the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata slammed Birbhum and Ranaghat SP over the recent Rampurhat and Hanskhali incident.

“Had the police been more active then the name of the state government would not have been spoiled. Why did the Hanskhali police not go before after the incident happened? The statement of police and the CBI is different. The incident happened due to negligence of people,” said Mamata to Ranaghat SP.

Earlier on April 4, a 14-year-old girl had been allegedly raped and killed and the body was burnt without any death certificate.

The Chief Minister had ordered the police to monitor all the records of death both natural and unnatural.

In Bogtui village in Birbhum district on March 21 after TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh was killed, some people set at least 10 houses on fire killing nine people including children.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming the Birbhum SP said that the police should have been more active in order to avoid the untoward incident.

“The fallout is the retaliation of a particular incident. We will not allow Bengal to become Unnao and Hathras. The police should be active,” added the Chief Minister.

Taking potshots at the BJP led Central government, Mamata said that cattle comes from UP, MP through Bengal.

“BJP claims that cattle smuggling is done in Bengal. In front of BSF, the cattle comes from UP, MP and other places but we are blamed. If there is any untoward incident across the state then the police should immediately arrest them without seeing the colour,” instructed Mamata.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:33 PM IST