Will NEET-UG 2021 be postponed? Here's what NTA has to say

Students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG), 2021, have sought that the examination be postponed from September 12 to October. They have started a trend #shiftNEETUG on Twitter, stating they need more time for preparation given the change in paper pattern this year.

However, talking to India TV, the NTA DG Vineet Joshi said that there is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams thus the medical entrance will be held as scheduled on September 12.

Talking about the increase of attempts in NEET, he said that the decision regarding multiple attempts in NEET will be taken by health ministry and as of now, there is no plan to increase the attempts of the medical entrance.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising demand by students to reschedule the dates of NEET-UG, the National Students’ Union of India, NSUI's president Neeraj Kundan on Sunday wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to postpone the medical entrance exam.

Kundan, in the letter, wrote, “Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student's life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination.”

