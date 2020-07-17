'Will make you wear brass hijab': Hindu student at AMU alleges campus harassment

Aligarh: A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint with the police against a fellow student who allegedly threatened her on social media that she would be forced to wear a 'brass hijab' once the varsity reopens after the lockdown.

Taking cognisance of the matter, State Women's Commission member, Meena Kumari, has written to Aligarh SP (crime) Arvind Kumar and sought action on the complaint filed by the girl student.

The police have assured action in the matter.

According to the complaint filed with the SSP, the girl alleged that a student of Bachelor in Architecture (B.Arch) had used uncivilised language against her on a social media site after she posted her opinion on girls being forced to cover themselves in some colleges.