Sedition case filed against Dr Kafeel Khan for speech at AMU

Khan's brother Adeel Khan told IANS: "We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Kafeel and now he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government."

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

The suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Khan, was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 allegedly for making inflammatory speeches. He was later granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again.

A case had been registered against him for promoting enmity between different religions. After his arrest in Mumbai, Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura.

(Inputs from IANS)