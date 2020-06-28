People in Aligarh are forced to pay for ice to keep dead bodies of kin, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Raising the issue of delay in post mortems in Aligarh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sun­day alleged there was a complete mess at the postmor­tem house in the city and people are being forced to pay even for ice to preserve the dead kin as postmortem was taking 3-5 days. Quoting a report, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, “As per media reports, there is a com­p­l­ete mess as Aligarh postmortem house. People are bei­ng asked to pay for ice to keep the dead body of their kin. Despite big claims such miseries are seen in corona times.”

In another tweet, she raised the issue of MBBS students classes. “Number of corona cases are on the rise in the country. Amid this decision to hold classes for MBBS could jeopardise the safety of students. The government should consider the safety of students and then take a call. The students say that online classes are already on. Hence, a decision in this regard should be taken after speaking to MBBS students and their parents.”