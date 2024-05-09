Will Keep Fighting For Bhim Mission And Society: Akash Anand After Being Sacked As Mayawati's Political Successor

Lucknow: After being sacked as the national coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by party chief Mayawati, Akash Anand called her a "role model" for the Bahujan community and said that he would keep "fighting" till his last breath for the Bhim mission and his society.

In his first remarks after being removed from the position of national coordinator and 'political successor' of BSP, he said that Mayawati is the party's "universally accepted leader" and her orders are their "obedience."

"BSP chief Mayawati, you are ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your (Mayawati) struggles that today our society has such political strength, due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect. You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for the Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath," Akash Anand posted on X on Thursday.

आदरणीय बहन @mayawati जी, आप पूरे बहुजन समाज के लिए एक आदर्श हैं, करोड़ों देशवासी आपको पूजते हैं। आपके संघर्षों की वजह से ही आज हमारे समाज को एक ऐसी राजनैतिक ताक़त मिली है जिसके बूते बहुजन समाज आज सम्मान से जीना सीख पाया है।



आप हमारी सर्वमान्य नेता हैं। आपका आदेश सिर माथे पे।… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) May 9, 2024

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced on Tuesday the removal of her nephew Akash Anand from the position of national coordinator and her 'political successor'.

Reason Given By Former CM Of Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati said she is taking the decision in the "larger interest" of the party and Anand is being removed from the positions till he attains "full maturity."

"It is known that BSP, besides being a party, is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum," Mayawati said in a social media post on X.

1. विदित है कि बीएसपी एक पार्टी के साथ ही बाबा साहेब डा भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान तथा सामाजिक परिवर्तन का भी मूवमेन्ट है जिसके लिए मान्य. श्री कांशीराम जी व मैंने खुद भी अपनी पूरी ज़िन्दगी समर्पित की है और इसे गति देने के लिए नई पीढ़ी को भी तैयार किया जा रहा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 7, 2024

The four-time Chief Minister said that Akash Anand's father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the BSP will work to take forward the caravan of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and her successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," the former CM said.

2. इसी क्रम में पार्टी में, अन्य लोगों को आगे बढ़ाने के साथ ही, श्री आकाश आनन्द को नेशनल कोओर्डिनेटर व अपना उत्तराधिकारी घोषित किया, किन्तु पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के व्यापक हित में पूर्ण परिपक्वता (maturity) आने तक अभी उन्हें इन दोनों अहम जिम्मेदारियों से अलग किया जा रहा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 7, 2024

3. जबकि इनके पिता श्री आनन्द कुमार पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट में अपनी जिम्मेदारी पहले की तरह ही निभाते रहेेंगेे। अतः बीएसपी का नेतृत्व पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के हित में एवं बाबा साहेब डा. अम्बेडकर के कारवाँ को आगे बढ़ाने में हर प्रकार का त्याग व कुर्बानी देने से पीछे नहीं हटने वाला है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 7, 2024



"While his father, Shri Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before,. Therefore, the leadership of the BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar," Mayawati added.