'Will govt have Rs 80,000 cr available next year for COVID-19 vaccine?': Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla asks PM

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said the government needs to have Rs 80,000 crore available over the next one year to buy and distribute coronavirus vaccine to everyone in the country.

Serum Institute is one of the companies developing COVID-19 vaccine and is conducting clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine candidate in the country.

Tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a tweet, Poonawalla asked, "Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia."