'Will focus on sports': Laxmi Ratan Shukla rules out possibility of joining another party after quitting TMC

Trinamool Congress MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday ruled out the possibility of joining any other political party stating that he is taking a break from politics and will focus on sports. Shukla had on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He was the Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports, and also TMC's Howrah district chief.
"I have done politics as honestly as I have played cricket. My identity as a cricketer is the most fundamental. For now, I will focus on sports. I will complete my term as MLA...Since I'm going to take a break from politics, the question of joining a party doesn't arise," Shukla said in a press conference here.
Earlier, the 39-year-old had sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a copy of it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former captain of the Bengal Ranji team and the MLA of Howrah (North), in his resignation letter expressed his willingness to retire from politics.
Later, Banerjee confirmed to have received the resignation letter and said that there is no misunderstanding between them. She added that Shukla wants to return to sports and will continue as an MLA till the Assembly elections in the state this year.
"I have received his resignation letter. Laxmi is a good boy and he wants to return to sports. There is no misunderstanding... He will continue as MLA till the election and I have recommended to the governor that his resignation should be accepted," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.
Shukla was inducted in the TMC in 2016 and had contested from Howrah (North) seat; he had won by a margin of 30,000 votes against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.
