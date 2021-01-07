'Will focus on sports': Laxmi Ratan Shukla rules out possibility of joining another party after quitting TMC

Earlier, the 39-year-old had sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a copy of it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former captain of the Bengal Ranji team and the MLA of Howrah (North), in his resignation letter expressed his willingness to retire from politics.

Later, Banerjee confirmed to have received the resignation letter and said that there is no misunderstanding between them. She added that Shukla wants to return to sports and will continue as an MLA till the Assembly elections in the state this year.

"I have received his resignation letter. Laxmi is a good boy and he wants to return to sports. There is no misunderstanding... He will continue as MLA till the election and I have recommended to the governor that his resignation should be accepted," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.

Shukla was inducted in the TMC in 2016 and had contested from Howrah (North) seat; he had won by a margin of 30,000 votes against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.