Will decide future course of politics after talking to my supporters: Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday, September 18 following a feud into the state Congress party for months.

While talking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit outside Raj Bhavan, Singh said, "I feel humiliated they way the talks transpired. This is the the time in recent months that the MLAs were called for meeting"

"I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today. Whoever they have faith in, can make them the new Chief Minister", Singh added.

When asked about his next endeavors, Singh said "I am in Congress party, will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics: Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



"I have been Chief Minister for 8 years and I will seek opinions of my supporters and decide", Singh added.

According to reports over 50 of 80 Punjab Congress MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding that Amarinder Singh be replaced as Chief Minister, forcing the party to call the emergency meeting of MLAs.



The MLAs of Sidhu's camp may put forward the name of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as their choice for chief minister of Punjab.

At the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to be held at 5 pm on Saturday, the Navjot Singh Sidhu-led camp is likely to demand a change of leadership in Punjab, reports said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:42 PM IST