Will complain to EC over plot to assassinate Kejriwal: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will meet the state election commissioner to submit a complaint over an alleged conspiracy to “assassinate” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said there have been attacks on Mr Kejriwal earlier also prior to elections despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel.

“The BJP's two fortresses — Gujarat and MCD — are about to be breached by the party. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal,” he alleged.

Mr Bhardwaj said they will meet State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm to submit a complaint about the alleged threat by Mr Tiwari and also file a police complaint. Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia demanded a probe into the matter.

