Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP promises benefits worth Rs 30,000 per month if voted to power; watch video

Sanand: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat state co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has been holding big public meetings and rallies in different parts of Gujarat for the past several days. On Thursday, Chadha addressed a press conference during his visit to Sanand.

Every household in Gujarat will be entitled to benefits worth Rs 30,000 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the assembly elections, party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha informed the media.

He also added that, if voted to power the AAP government will provide free electricity from 1st March, which will help the families save Rs 4000 per on electricity bills and Rs10,000 on education expenses. A stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to unemployed youth and Rs 1,000 honorarium to women above 18.

The AAP government will also provide free medical assistance in mauhalla clinic which will help each family to save Rs 7,000.

