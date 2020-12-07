Will comment after Rajinikanth reveals his political policy: DMK chief MK Stalin on actor’s entry into politics

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday reserved his comment on superstar Rajinikanth's entry into politics, saying that anyone can join politics. Stalin said that he would only comment after the actor reveals his political policy.

"Anybody can join politics, let Rajinikanth launch his party first and say what is his political policy, then I will comment on it. I came to know that he is regretting his decision of choosing Tamilaruvi Manian as his political advisor," MK Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ending months of speculation, Rajinikanth had on December 3 announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021 and would also fight the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth also expressed confidence that his party would be able to "win elections with the huge support of people." "In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen," he tweeted. An announcement on matters connected to the party launch would be made on December 31, he added.

A note attached to his tweet read: "It is certain that in the coming Assembly elections with the massive support of the people, we will win and provide an honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics sans caste and religion. Miracles and marvels will happen."

The Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

(With PTI inputs)