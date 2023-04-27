 'Will advise girls not to marry outside community': SP MLA on burqa-clad girl assaulted in Aurangabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Will advise girls not to marry outside community': SP MLA on burqa-clad girl assaulted in Aurangabad

'Will advise girls not to marry outside community': SP MLA on burqa-clad girl assaulted in Aurangabad

Azmi, while talking to a TV news channel said that he will urge people in his community to tell their daughters to not marry people of other religion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Admin

SP MLA Abu Azmi has sparked controversy over the Aurangabad incident where a group of men harassed a Muslim girl and pulled her hijab for talking to a non-Muslim man.

Azmi, while talking to a TV news channel said that he will urge people in his community to tell their daughters to not marry people of other religion.

Azmi condemns the incident

However, he said that the incident of "misbehavior" is condemnable.

Attacking RSS and other "communal elements" Azmi alleged that such organizations are responsible for spreading hatred against Muslims in society in the name of Love Jihad and whatever has happened in Aurangabad is a outcome of that.

"Beti Bachao, Bahu lao"

In addition to this, while talking to another prominent news channel, Azmi said, "The govt has only shown Muslims in a bad light….their Beti Bachao, Bahu lao campaign is against Muslim girls…”

Details of the Incident

As per the video that has now gone viral,  a college-going girl wearing a burqa was seen talking to a man of another religion when some youth stopped her and asked why she was walking and talking with a boy of another community.

Police Action

The police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint. However, she refused, and so the police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Girhe, stated that the police are taking action and have detained the three men involved in the incident.

Read Also
Taboo, family pressure prevent diagnosis of sexual assault victims: Study
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will advise girls not to marry outside community': SP MLA on burqa-clad girl assaulted in...

'Will advise girls not to marry outside community': SP MLA on burqa-clad girl assaulted in...

Instagram extortionist arrested in Delhi, targeted accounts that used abusive language in content

Instagram extortionist arrested in Delhi, targeted accounts that used abusive language in content

Man brutally beats pitbull with sticks in Ghaziabad, attacks woman recording video too; dog critical

Man brutally beats pitbull with sticks in Ghaziabad, attacks woman recording video too; dog critical

Supreme Court to Centre: Find way to grant social benefits to same-sex couples

Supreme Court to Centre: Find way to grant social benefits to same-sex couples

Madhusudan Das birth anniversary: All you need to know about the lawyer who unified Odisha

Madhusudan Das birth anniversary: All you need to know about the lawyer who unified Odisha