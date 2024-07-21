'Why Should Rahman Have Problem?': Baba Ramdev Jumps Into Kanwar Yatra 'Nameplate' Controversy

Baba Ramdev | Photo: PTI

Baba Ramdev on Sunday (July 21) waded into the contentious issue of 'nameplates' on eateries during Kanwar Yatra and supported the recent government directive asking all shops and eateries to prominently display names of owner and employees working in the shop. As he spoke with media in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the Yog guru said if Ramdev didn't have a problem with revelation of his identity then why a 'Rahman' should be concerned about making public his.

"If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name, only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim or from any other community..." he said.

The government directive over the 'nameplates' has elicited strong reactions from both, who oppose and those welcome the move. Critics of the move say that the government directive is just an excuse handed to those who wish to discriminate between people of minority religious groups.

Muslim shopowners along the Kanwar route have been quoted in various media reports expressing their unease about the government directive. They say that customers may refuse to do business with them or eat at their establishments just because they'd see Muslim names on these 'nameplates'.

The directive was initially applied in Muzaffarnagar but was later extended to Shamli and Shaharanpur districts.

Muslim shop owners are widely perceiving this to be an attempt from the government to economically marginalise the community.

The directive has already started a political debate. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the government wants to disturb social harmony through such orders. He has also requested the judiciary to take cognisance of such attempts by the government.

