Uttar Pradesh: Mandated Display Of Shop Owners' Names On Kanwar Routes Irks Shopkeepers; Sparks Controversy

Lucknow: The recent mandate requiring food shop operators on Kanwar routes to display their names and identities has led to unrest among shopkeepers and ignited a flurry of comments from opposition leaders. The regulation, aimed at enhancing transparency, has sparked a debate between political leaders and continued compliance efforts by shop owners.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the order, posting, "Terror on the Kanwar routes of UP, this is the reality of hatred towards Indian Muslims. The credit for this hatred goes to political parties / Hindu leaders and so-called secular parties." His post underscored concerns about the regulation fostering communal discord.

Similarly, opposition leader Kapil Sibal expressed his disapproval on X, stating, "Roadside carts and eateries in UP have been instructed to display the names of the owners. Is this the way to 'Developed India'? The country will be divided by divisive agenda."

Despite the backlash, compliance with the mandate continued, with shopkeepers displaying their names outside their establishments. The directive received strong support from certain religious groups. A religious meeting was organized on Friday at Hanuman Tekri Ashram in Ramanreti, Vrindavan, chaired by Hanuman Tekri official Mahant Dashrath Das Maharaj. The assembly welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order, affirming its potential to bring order and transparency.

National President of Dharma Raksha Sangh, Saurabh Gaur, advocated for the nationwide implementation of this rule. He emphasized that the regulation should apply uniformly, stating, "Whether it is Ghanshyam or Imran, everyone will have to write their name in entire Uttar Pradesh."

Mahant Dashrath Das Maharaj praised the Chief Minister’s decision, asserting that it promotes accountability. Swami Satyamitranand Maharaj proposed an additional measure, suggesting that shop owners should also display their Aadhaar cards alongside their names to further ensure transparency.

Fruit sellers comply with new order:

On the Muzaffarngar Kawar route fruit sellers have started complying with order. Shahzad, a fruit seller operating from a roadside cart has prominently displayed a sign that read, "Shahzad the Fruit Seller." When asked as to why he had put it up. Shahzad explained, "The police came and told him to write his name on a board and put it on the cart. The police said we shouldn't sell fruits without it."

When asked if this new mandate will impact his business, Shahzad responded, "Hindus and Muslims, everyone comes to buy fruits from me. They came before the board was put up, and they still come now. It has not made any difference. This area has a mixed population; Hindus and Muslims all live here together. There are Hindu-owned shops too, and we buy goods from them. It is the first time we have seen such an order."

At a short distance Arif, another fruit seller, shared a similar experience, saying, "Policemen came to him too. They asked me to put up a poster with our full details on it. They didn't explain why we needed to do this." Faiz Alam, who runs a paan shop, says he is feeling the pressure from the administration to comply with the new mandate.

As the debate rages on, the government stands firm on its decision, asserting that the mandate aims to bring order and transparency to the bustling Kanwar routes. Meanwhile, shopkeepers continue to comply with the directive, amid growing political and public scrutiny.