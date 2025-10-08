'Why PM Modi Called For Ceasefire?': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To PM Slamming Congress Over No Retaliation After 26/11 Terror Attack - VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav | PTI

Patna: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling out the Congress-led UPA government for not retaliating after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at PM Modi, accusing him of agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan following a "single tweet from US President Donald Trump".

"We would have been happy, had hopes from the armed forces, they could have got the PoK, but we don't know why PM agreed to ceasefire, not only I am pained, people of the country are pained... Why the ceasefire happened on a tweet of US President, the hopes from the PM got shattered," Tejashwi Yadav said, interacting with the media.

Earlier in day, PM Modi speaking after the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International airport (NMIA) PM Modi said,"referring to a remark by Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's statement that the then UPA government decided not to retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks due to intense international pressure, as well as the External Affairs Ministry's stance, PM Modi said,"Recently, a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister has revealed that after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, our security forces were ready to attack Pakistan, but due to pressure from another country, the Congress government at the time stopped our security forces," he added.

Questioning the Congress, PM Modi said," Congress needs to tell who made the decision under pressure from a foreign power. The country has all right to know. Congress's weakness strengthened the terrorists. The country repeatedly has had to pay for this mistake by sacrificing lives."