The story of India's and Pakistan's independence is well known. Back in 1947, the Indian Independence Act was signed, giving rise to two new nations, India and Pakistan, on August 15. It was a momentous occasion that saw the birth of these nations at the stroke of midnight. However, what might be puzzling to some is that Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, one day ahead of India.

The legal foundation for both nations' independence dates is August 15. The Act itself clearly states, "As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan."

The fact that August 15 was Pakistan's Independence Day is further supported by Mohammed Ali Jinnah's historic radio address. In his Independence Day speech, Jinnah declared, "August 15 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan. It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the past few years to have its homeland."

For Muslims in Pakistan, August 15 held special significance in 1947 as it fell on the last Friday of the Islamic month of Ramzan. This alignment of Independence Day with a significant religious date added to the joyous celebrations.

Interestingly, early commemorative stamps issued by Pakistan up until July 1948 also noted August 15 as their Independence Day, aligning with India. However, that same year, Pakistan moved its Independence Day to August 14.

The reason behind this change has various interpretations:

One line of thought ties it to Lord Mountbatten, the last British viceroy, and his busy schedule. Originally, power transfer was planned before June 1948, but Mountbatten's announcement of Independence Day for both countries as August 15 sped things up. Mountbatten had to personally hand over power in Delhi and Karachi.

To accommodate this, Mountbatten advanced his visit to Karachi, where he transferred governance to Jinnah on August 14. While Pakistan's Independence Day was technically August 15, some argue that since Mountbatten announced transfer of power to Pakistan on August 14, Pakistan decided to celebrate a day earlier.

Another version attributes the decision to Pakistan's own cabinet. As per this narrative, some leaders wanted to mark their independence before India did. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan, it was decided in late June 1948 to shift Pakistan's Independence Day to August 14. With Jinnah's approval, the date was officially adjusted.

While the historical records and official documents show August 15 as the day of independence for both India and Pakistan, Pakistan's decision to celebrate on August 14 is rooted in a combination of logistical considerations and a desire for a unique identity in the realm of celebrations.