Why no gyan for Sonam Kapoor with 'snakeskin' bag: Shefali Vaidya slams PETA India

Vaidya wondered why the organisation had never named Hindu or Jain spiritual leaders who were for the most part "vegetarian and advocate Ahimsa".

"Why has @PetaIndia NEVER chosen a Hindu Guru or Jain Acharya as your Person Of The Year, when @PetaIndia chose Pope Francis @Pontifex even though he eats meat," she queried. She then went on to talk about one of the recipients of the award, Sonam Kapoor.

The reason?

She was named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2018. Earlier, the organisation had named her the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2016. A year later, she her brand Rheson earned a Compassionate Business Award from the group for their cruelty-free vegan handbags.

Ironically, it is the same accessory that Vaidya has criticised her for.

"@PetaIndia trolled me for two days calling me a snake and saying #SnakeLivesMatter. Yes, they DO. But have you given this gyan to your Person Of The Year @sonamakapoor who proudly flaunts a python leather Prada bag worth 1900 USD?" she asked.