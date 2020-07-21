'I make a public commitment that I will be a vegetarian if...': Shefali Vaidya challenges PETA India

Columnist and author Shefali Vaidya has on Monday challenged PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India and said that she is making a public commitment that she will turn a vegetarian if the organisation puts up hoardings saying "This Eid Al Adha sacrifice your ego do not sacrifice animals" in all major cities.

Speaking to journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Shefali Vaidya said, "This is my public challenge to PETA India before this Bakri Eid you put up hoardings in almost all the major cities in India which mention Eid Al Adha specifically and says, 'This Eid Al Adha sacrifice your ego do not sacrifice animals'. You do that, you provide the proof. Don't give me rubbish hoardings like 'I am ME, Not Mutton'. Just like you had the courage to name Jallikattu, ' just like you had the courage to name Kambala, just like you had the courage to name Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, name Eid Al Adha and I make a public commitment to be a vegetarian."