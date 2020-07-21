'I make a public commitment that I will be a vegetarian if...': Shefali Vaidya challenges PETA India

Columnist and author Shefali Vaidya has on Monday challenged PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India and said that she is making a public commitment that she will turn a vegetarian if the organisation puts up hoardings saying "This Eid Al Adha sacrifice your ego do not sacrifice animals" in all major cities.
Speaking to journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Shefali Vaidya said, "This is my public challenge to PETA India before this Bakri Eid you put up hoardings in almost all the major cities in India which mention Eid Al Adha specifically and says, 'This Eid Al Adha sacrifice your ego do not sacrifice animals'. You do that, you provide the proof. Don't give me rubbish hoardings like 'I am ME, Not Mutton'. Just like you had the courage to name Jallikattu, ' just like you had the courage to name Kambala, just like you had the courage to name Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, name Eid Al Adha and I make a public commitment to be a vegetarian."
Shefali Vaidya and PETA India have locked horns recently. The organisation had taken to Twitter and started a campaign ‘save cows during Raksha Bandhan’. This post sparked outrage on social media. Vaidya then slammed them for targeting a Hindu festival and wrote, “‘This Eid-Al-Adha, sacrifice your ego, not innocent animals’. Said NO celeb animal rights activist EVER! #ThingsLibtardsNeverSay.”
PETA India then dug up an old post of the columnist from March 2020, where she had stated that she is a Konkani and eats fish and chicken.
Shefali Vaidya on Tuesday called the organisation Anti-Hindu and said that they do nothing on ground. She took to Twitter and wrote, "The #irony. @PetaIndia’s idea of saving cows, do NOTHING on ground, put up hoardings on #RakshaBandhan. @daksinvrindavan’s idea of saving cows, rescue cows and give them a home. But #AntiHinduPeta has a budget of 8 CRORES, while Dakshin Vrindavan has to appeal for 12,000 rupees!"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)