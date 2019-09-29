Why Modi lost sleep for a whole night, three years ago

New Delhi: On his return from the week-long US trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by a large number of supporters at New Delhi’s Palam airport. A small stage was erected for him to address the ecstatic supporters who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Modi took the stage by thanking all those present and then moved on to recall the surgical strikes carried out by the armed forces in 2016 on terror camps across the border in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). The mention of surgical strikes gain importance against the backdrop of Pakistan threatening nuclear war against India and its push to send terrorists to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi – addressing the gathering present at the airport – said that on September 28, exactly three years ago, he couldn’t sleep the whole night. The reason given by the PM was that he was anxiously waiting for a call. It was on this very night that Indian forces had carried out surgical strikes in retaliation to the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri on September 18, that resulted in the death of 18 Indian jawans.

Sharing his thoughts on the US trip, Modi said that he had been to the UN in 2014 as well, and this time he saw that India’s stature had increased manifold on foreign soil. He attributed this to the 130 crore Indians who had brought a strong and stable government into power.