'Why LB Shastri Never Got Space There?': Ravi Shankar Prasad Over Congress Criticism Of Nehru Museum Renaming (WATCH)

Ravi Shankar Prasad | File

Reacting to Congress party's criticism on Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) renamed as Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library (PMML), BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday (August 16) asked the Congress party as to why did former India Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri did not get a place in the museum. Trying to corner the Congress party over dynastic politics issue, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress thinks only of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi, former PM Rajiv Gandhi and the family.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also named other Prime Ministers and said they had not found a place in the Nehru museum too. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the museum covers all Prime Ministers of India. "There was no Morarji Desai or Chaudhary Charan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee or IK Gujral or HD Deve Gowda," said the BJP MP and added that the museum was becoming a Pradhanmantri Smriti Library in the true sense of the word.

See Pics: Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) officially renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from 14th August.

Congress takes on Modi government for name change

Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government for the change of name of the museum. "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML—Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library. Mr. Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister...Despite the relentless assault, Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come," said Jairam Ramesh in his long tweet.

