‘Why isn’t he wearing a mundu’: Twitter slams Bengaluru man for asking woman to wear ‘proper clothes’

In a case of moral policing, a 28-year-old woman who was riding pillion with her boyfriend was stopped and harassed by a passerby for not wearing proper clothes.

According to The News Minute, the incident took place in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Thursday night. “You must follow Indian rules. Please wear proper clothes,” the stranger yelled at the 28-year-old techie from Mumbai who was wearing shorts. The incident was shot on a mobile camera by her boyfriend and later uploaded on Facebook, sparking an outrage.

The woman told The News Minute, “I heard someone yelling. I was riding pillion and I looked to my right side. There was a man on a two-wheeler, who began yelling at me and said, ‘Don’t you have any clothes at home?'.” She also said the the man further argued that Indian women must not wear “such” clothes. The woman was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Several Twitter users from across the political spectrum called out the person for the moral policing.