Why is Army Day observed on 15 January? Here's all you need to know about the historic day

On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa made history, taking over the reigns of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher. In doing, he became the new nation's first Indian commander in chief - an occasion that is celebrated till date as Army Day.

What happened on January 15, 1949?

Cariappa had been a decorated soldier, being a part of both World War II and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in June 1945, after his division played a significant role in pushing the Japanese back from Arakan. Around the same time, he became the first Indian officer to fully attain the rank of Brigadier. After India became independent, he was appointed as the deputy Chief of the General Staff, and then as a General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

In 1949, with Bucher's tenure drawing to a close, Cariappa, S. M. Shrinagesh and Nathu Singh were considered as suitable replacements. While Defence Minister Baldev Singh had not been in favour of Cariappa, the other two removed themselves from contention, and eventually, on January 15, KM Cariappa took over the reigns. Shrinagesh would eventually succeed him to the post in 1955.