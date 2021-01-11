This Week in History from FPJ Archives: Gandhiji undertakes fast unto death, riots break out in Calcutta and more

From Gandhiji's fast unto death to riots in various parts of India - there is a lot that has happened during this exact week in the past. We dug deep into the FPJ archives to look at various historical events that have taken place between January 11 and January 17 in different years - going all the way back to 1948 for this particular article.

More specifically, we've taken a look at the time when Gandhi undertook a fast on January 13, 1948, the day when East Pakistan officially adopted the name 'Bangladesh' on January 11, 1972 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assumed a leadership role. Several other excerpts from the archives included in this article also pertain to the 1964 Calcutta riots that left hundreds dead or injured. Another moment of historical import mentioned here is the day KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army (January 15, 1949).