'Why is all criticism anti-national?': Kiran Shaw calls Bajaj 'voice of corporate India'

Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw came out in support of Bajaj chairman Rahul Bajaj after he called out the Modi-led BJP government for not handling criticism well. Shaw had tweeted saying, "India Inc is a pariah and the government dislikes criticism."

In an interview with the NDTV, the industrialist called Rahum Bajaj as a strong voice of corporate India and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s response was “right to her” from the government.

Shaw told NDTV, "There is an economic slowdown. They must listen to multiple voices and multiple quarters to look at what is possible. If they only listen to those voices who they think are their supporters and don't want to listen to others perceived as anti-national or anti-government, we are not going to get all the suggestions."

She also questioned as to why any criticism of the current government is seen as ‘’anti-national’’ or ‘‘anti-government’’.

She further commended Bajja for speaking out and said that no one should attack him for hir remarks. She said the government should look into ways to revive the economy and not make it a political debate. Shaw was accused by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya of having a political objective for supporting Bajaj. She responded saying that she is extremely apolitical and critical of the UPA-2.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that multiple factors are affecting the economy in India and that measures to stimulate the consumption, investments and jobs need to be looked into.

She also cited Amit Shah’s reply to Bajaj’s comment saying that the government is ready to listen to criticism and try to respond.