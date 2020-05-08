Why has Preeti Sharma Menon filed a case against Twitter user Pokershash

Preeti Sharma Menon, a National Executive Member and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party recently filed a complaint against a Twitter user named PokerShash.

According to a screenshot of the complain shared by Menon on Twitter, she had been abused on the social media platform by the aforementioned user.

As she narrates in her complaint email, she had posted a tweet on the death of several migrants in Aurangabad, and had pointed out the "apathy of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal towards all migrants".

In her tweet earlier on Friday, Menon had wondered why migrants were continuing to walk back home.

"Why are these migrants still walking? Doesnt @PiyushGoyal have a train to run them over with? #ShameOnBJP" she had tweeted.

In response to that, PokerShash had been quick to criticise her, calling her "presti" and making lewd suggestions.

"Dear @KolkataPolice I have been abused and intimidated on social media by @pokershash . I am given to understand he lives in Kolkata hence have emailed you a complaint with all the details. Please treat it as an FIR and initiate action. Thank you," Menon tweeted sharing the relevant information.