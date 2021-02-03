'Why do so many...?': From Mussolini to Musharraf, Rahul Gandhi lists dictators who 'have names that begin with M'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attempted to equate Prime Minister Narendra Modi with notorious dictators by asking why "so many dictators have names that begin with M?"
While the list that contained names of Italy's World War II era dictator Benito Mussolini and Pakistan's former military rule Pervez Musharraf did not have Modi's name, it was clear that the opposition leader hinting at the Indian Prime Minister without saying it so.
Rahul's attack came amid crackdown on farmers protesters who have been camping at various border points near Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws.
Earlier on Tuesday, he had tweeted images of the protest site, captioning them "Build bridges, not walls!"
The protest sites have been sealed with parked DTC buses and multi-layer barricades and checkpoints, turning them into a virtual fortress. No major road is now open for movement of vehicles and people. A portion of the road is studded with nails and concertina wire.
Police have also deployed drones to monitor the protesters.
The highetened restrictions and force deployment comes after the Republic Day clashes between police personnel and protesters taking part in a tractor parade.