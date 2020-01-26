Why Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro being India's chief guest for Republic Day parade was a bad idea

On Sunday, India ushered in the 71st Republic Day with Jair Bolsonaro as the guest of honour.

While this article intends to debate his presence, it might be more prudent to begin by asking who he is in the first place. Keep in mind, that is not some existential or deep meaningful query. Having recently run into an entire gamut of questions beginning with "who is that" followed by a rather deflating "so?" it might be pertinent to begin at the beginning.

Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the President of Brazil. And to answer the second question, he has, in the past, aired some pretty controversial opinions.

India’s decision to invite him as the Chief Guest was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bolsonaro unofficially at the BRICS summit in November 2019.

A former army official, the far-right President has openly made homophobic statements and even attacked fellow politicians with sexist remarks. He doesn't believe in climate change (he recently blamed Leonardo DiCaprio for the Amazon fires), and on one occasion, had called indigenous people "parasites". In 2015, he informed a fellow member of the Congress that she wasn’t “worth raping”.

Now, it cannot be denied that an alliance of any sort between Brazil and India would be welcome.

The two countries had signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2006 and more recently, on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held talks with President Bolsonaro to inject a new momentum into strategic ties between India and Brazil.

The talks focused on boosting bilateral ties in key areas of trade and investment, energy, defence and security, medicine and scientific research, officials said.

They are also both BRICS and G4 nations, and, amongst other things, can support each other's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.