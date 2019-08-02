Why BJP is totally silent on Unnao incident: Congress

New Delhi: All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Thursday lambasted the silence and not a single word of sympathy for Unnao rape victim by the leaders who were beating and thumping their chests on women empowerment during the ''Triple Talaq'' Bill debate.

"Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who had sent bangles to Dr. Manmohan Singh after the ''Nirbhyaya rape,'' is silent today because she is appeasing Home Minister Amit Shah," she affirmed at a Press conference here after visiting the victim in hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"I condemn Amit Shah and call him a disgrace because he did not bother in the last two years to take any action to expel a rape accused MLA of his party in Uttar Pradesh," Sushmita said.

Noting that it is the same Amit Shah who is heading the "Me Too" panel, she asked women what to expect from the person who did not initiate any action against his own MLA who is a rape accused, what to say of justice to #MeToo victim.

"I think it is almost a joke that Amit Shah is heading the #MeToo panel," she said while hailing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for the orders passed to not only transfer all cases of the victim girl to a Delhi court but with the directive on the time-bound verdict in 45 days.

Sushmita also welcomed the Court asking the Uttar Pradesh Government to compensate the victim girl with Rs 25 lakhs within 24 hours and removing its police from security of the victim and her family and asking the CRPF to provide them the protection.

This is a clear slap on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh colluding with the rapist instead of helping the girl, she said.

"We want to ask the so called ''Beti-Bachao-Beti-Padhao'' gang that why your outrage about security of women and safety of women and crime against women is so selective that you are all mum when the BJP MLA is an accused.

The biggest evidence of your bias is Sakshi Maharaj who went to visit the Unnao MLA in jail after the Lok Sabha elections."

She said it is a complete travesty of justice that the girl is first raped, her father is murdered in custody and then attempt to kill the victim, her lawyer and two relatives through an accident to throw a cover on the unfortunate incident.

Sushmita said she decided to held a presser only to point out that the family members of the victim are extremely fearful of what has happened to them as they fear for their lives that is what the victim wrote in her letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Blasting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making a mockery of women security, she said it is shocking that even while the case is being investigated, dastardly attempts are shamelessly made to mow down the victim and the witnesses.