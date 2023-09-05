Why Are Bypolls To 7 Assembly Seats Across 6 States Being Held? | Representative Pic

Bypolls for seven assembly seats across India are set to take place on Tuesday, marking a crucial moment for the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). These elections serve as a litmus test for INDIA, a coalition of 28 non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties aiming to challenge the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming general elections. The results will be announced on Friday (September 8), with vote counting scheduled on the same day.

The Seven Seats in Bypolls

The bypolls will be conducted in two seats in Tripura and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand - Dumri Seat

This by-election was necessitated by the passing of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. The main contenders are Bebi Devi from INDIA and Yashoda Devi from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bebi Devi, the spouse of the late minister Mahto, is INDIA's joint candidate.

Tripura - Boxanagar and Dhanpur Seats

Samsul Haque's demise and Pratima Bhoumik's resignation have led to bypolls in these seats. Boxanagar is considered the CPI(M) stronghold, where Tafajjal Hussain (BJP) faces Mizan Hussain (CPI(M)). In Dhanpur, Bindu Debnath (BJP) contends against Kaushik Debnath (CPI(M)), with two independent candidates also in the race.

West Bengal - Dhupguri Seat

Vacated after Bishnu Pada Ray's death, this seat puts INDIA's unity to the test. The Trinamool Congress battles the Congress-CPI(M) alliance, challenging the BJP's current hold on the seat.

Uttar Pradesh - Ghosi Seat

This seat fell vacant when Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from SP to join the BJP. It marks the first clash between INDIA bloc and the BJP in UP. Congress, Left parties and Aam Aadmi Party support Samajwadi Party's Sudhakar Singh.

Uttarakhand - Bageshwar Seat

Following Chandan Ram Das's demise, this hill state seat is contested by Parvati Das (BJP) and Basant Kumar (Congress). Kumar, a recent Congress entrant, seeks to retain the seat.

Kerala - Puthuppally Seat

The demise of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy led to this election. CPI(M) fields Jaick C Thomas, while Chandy Oommen represents the Congress-UDF, aiming to uphold his father's legacy.

