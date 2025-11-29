 Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhy Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained

Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained

Airbus ordered upgrades to A320-family jets after solar radiation was found to corrupt a key flight-control computer, linked to a JetBlue mid-air incident. About 6,000 aircraft worldwide—including large fleets of IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express—face delays during updates. India’s DGCA has issued an airworthiness directive restricting operation until mandatory modifications are done.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Flight | Representative Image

New Delhi: Airlines across the world were forced to ground around 6,000 Airbus 320-family aircraft after the plane manufacturer issued a technical advisory for major upgrades. Airbus reportedly discovered that intense solar radiation can corrupt critical flight control systems. In the wake of Airbus' emergency directive, several flight services worldwide, including India, have been affected.

Why Airbus Is Recalling A320 Fleet?

According to reports, the action by Airbus had come almost a month after a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark experienced an uncommanded pitch-down movement mid-flight and started nosediving without any inputs from the pilot. Several passengers were injured in the incident and the flight made an emergency landing in Florida, United States.

In the investigation into the incident, it was found that the aircraft's ELAC 2 computer suffered a malfunction due to intense solar radiation and it corrupted data required for a stable flight. Notably, the ELAC 2 computer controls elevator and aileron surfaces.

FPJ Shorts
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine

Which Indian Airlines Are Flying Airbus A320:

According to a report by Financial Express, IndiGo has around 370 A320-family aircraft, Air India has 127 planes and Air India Express has about 40 jets in their fleet.

Meanwhile, air travel across several routes may face disruptions as Air India and IndiGo announced potential delays and schedule adjustments following the directive of Airbus.

In a post on X, Air India wrote it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators," noting that the requirement will involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet.

"We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations," the post read.

"Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance," the post further read.

Read Also
Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays After Technical Directive Issued By Airbus For Global...
article-image

IndiGo, in its advisory, emphasised that "safety comes first" and confirmed it is carrying out the mandated updates across its A320 aircraft "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols." "Safety comes first. Always... Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes," the post read.

DGCA's Statement:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an airworthiness directive banning the use of multiple models of the Airbus family of aircraft following concerns over safety risks regarding a software update by the company.

"This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this mandatory modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modification(s)/application Airworthiness Directive(s)," read the order issued by Assistant Director (Airworthiness) Nishikant Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of...

'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of...

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF IL-76 Lands In Sri Lanka With 80 NDRF Personnel, Relief Supplies

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF IL-76 Lands In Sri Lanka With 80 NDRF Personnel, Relief Supplies

ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal

ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal

West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid...

West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid...