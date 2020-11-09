Whose stars have the chance to rule Bihar? Here is a prediction by astrologer

After the conclusion of the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday (November 7), the counting of votes will begin tomorrow (November 10). Who will rule in Bihar? Will it be Lalu's lal Tejashwi Yadav or Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar again?

Looking at the horoscopes of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi and Nitish, here is a prediction on who will win and whose stars will have a chance in Bihar.

It will be Nitish again!

First of all, if one looks at the horoscope of Nitish Kumar, Lord of ninth house - Saturn, which is called bhagyesh is situated at fourth house and the lord of fourth house – Mercury is sitting in the house of Fortune (Ninth house) by changing its zodiac sign.

This is called “Rashi Parivartan Yoga” Rahu also sitting here with Mercury. Here ninth`s house rahu also creates rajyoga and makes him an expert player in alliance politics. This yoga makes Nitish a strong contender to win the Bihar fight.

Here is the planet prediction on Tejashwi

In the horoscope of Tejashwi Yadav, Rahu is sitting in Eleventh house but Sun is debilitated in the tenth house which is called Karma Palace. The karma bhav is also called Father Bhava. Here, the position of debilitated Sun will not be able to succeed them much. Even though he may not become the Chief Minister, the party will perform very well under his leadership.

Looking at the planetarium positions, I would say that the victory in Bihar elections would be in favour of Nitish Kumar.

(Disclaimer: The author of the article Pradeep Kiradoo (8080462277) is an astrologer. The views of the author are personal. Please note that The Free Press Journal does not endorse the views of the author.)