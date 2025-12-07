'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora Clubfire Incident

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | X @ANI

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry after twenty-five people were killed in a massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora.

Speaking to ANI, the Goa CM said that managers of the club and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the owners of the club.

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. 25 people died.I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," CM Sawant said.

CM added that a few people died of suffocation. "As per preliminary information, four people were tourists, and the rest were employees at the club. I express my condolences over their demise and express sympathies to their families. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace."

"They will be provided compensation by the Government. 6 people who are in the hospital are being given the best medical treatment at Goa Medical College. I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," he added.

Goa CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Govt will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

At least 25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday.

The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

