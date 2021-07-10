Who was Dr PK Warrier? All you need to know about the doyen of Ayurveda medicine who passed away today at 100

Doyen of Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (KAS) Dr P K Warrier passed away on Saturday at around noon at the ripe age of 100 years.

In his lifetime spanning a century, he treated tens of thousands of patients from across the globe and his patients included former presidents and former prime ministers of India and abroad.

Born to Sreedharan Namboodiri and Panniyampilly Kunhi Warrisyar on June 5, 1921, Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier (PK Warrier) did his schooling in Kottakkal and joined KAS at the age of 20. However, he was attracted to the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement and abandoned Ayurveda studies under the tutelage of his uncle and founder of KAS Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier.

He later returned to studies after he realised that active politics was not his cup of tea. Soon after completion of his studies, he joined the KAS as a trustee at the age of 24.

Warrier had steered the 119-year old charitable trust managing the KAS for over six decades and made it an internationally-reputed and all-under-one-umbrella ayurvedic institution.

The country had honoured him with Padmasree in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Ayurveda. A prominent physician and a visionary who popularised the classical and authentic Ayurveda treatment across the world, Dr Warrier's birth centenary celebrations were held on June 8. The renowned Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal near here and the Ayurveda Medical college flourished and became synonymous with Ayurveda after Dr Warrier took the reins of the institution decades ago.

As news of his demise spread, condolence messages from eminent personalities across the country began pouring in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet wrote "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti"