Who was Amir Liaquat? All you need to know about Pakistan's late popular TV host and ex-member of National Assembly

Pakistan's former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host Amir Liaquat, 49, passed away in Karachi under mysterious circumstances, local media reported on Thursday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

Liaquat felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan's local media outlet Geo TV.

Here's you need to know about Amir Liaquat:

Liaquat was born on 5 July 1971 in Karachi to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana.

He has married thrice. He has two children with his first wife, Syeda Bushra Aamir. In June 2018, he confirmed his second marriage to Syeda Tuba Anwar. This marriage lasted for around three years.

In February 2022 Amir tied knot with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah.

In May 2022, his third wife Syeda Dania Shah filed for divorce, after three months of marriage with Amir. The News International reported that Hussain used to physically abuse Dania and force her to make porn videos with his friends.

Political career of Liaquat:

Amir was elected as the Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan for the first time in the 2002 Pakistani general election on the ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement from NA-249 (Karachi-XI) constituency and was appointed as Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushar Division in September 2004 in the Shaukat Aziz cabinet.

As the junior minister of Religious Affairs, he asked religious scholars from Pakistan to issue a 'Fatwa' regarding suicide bombings in May 2005. In June 2005, he was attacked by enraged youths during his visit to Jamia Binoria. Police however denied that any incident of manhandling of Hussain had taken place and said that the crowd only chanted slogans. Hussain was the minister of state for Religious Affairs until July 2007, when his party asked him to resign from his position as Minister, and from his seat as a member of the National Assembly.

According to an official statement, the party was unhappy with statements made by Hussain against Salman Rushdie.[30] In 2007, he resigned from politics. Later in 2008, MQM also expelled him from the party.

Liaquat then joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in March 2018.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate for constituency NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) in the 2018 Pakistani general election.

On 4 October 2021, he resigned from his National Assembly of Pakistan's seat and left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.