Who said what: Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal, others slam use of water cannons, tear gas on protesting farmers

November 26 is being observed by many across India as a Bharat Bandh, as they demand changes from the Modi government. The protesting groups have asked the government to withdraw all "anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stop privatisation of public sector, including the financial sector and stop corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordinance factories, ports etc". At the same time, various farm organisations have taken out protests in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

They had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but this had been denied. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And as the agitating group advanced, the Delhi-Haryana border was closed, metro services were halted and more.