Who Is Tiruchi Siva? Senior DMK leader & MP Likely To Be Opposition's VP Candidate

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday, announced CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA’s candidate for the upcoming Vice President elections, which are scheduled to take place on 9 September. Reportedly, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva is set to be the opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee for the Vice Presidential polls.

Who is Tiruchi Siva?

Tiruchi Siva is a DMK Rajya Sabha MP representing Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2014, and 2020. Siva is the first DMK MP to serve a fourth term in the Rajya Sabha. Born on 6 June 1954 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, he is currently 71 years old.

As a student, he was imprisoned for one year under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1976.

In 1978, he was appointed organiser of the DMK's District Students’ Wing. From 1982 to 1992, he served as Deputy Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing, and later as its Secretary from 1992 to 2007.

Performance in Parliament

On 24 April 2015, Siva introduced a private member's bill — The Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014. After discussion, the bill was passed unanimously in the Upper House through a voice vote. This marked the first time in 36 years that a private member’s bill was passed by either House, and the first in 45 years for the Rajya Sabha.

On International Women’s Day, 8 March 2018, Siva urged the government to exempt sanitary napkins from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

On 10 December 2019, he was honoured with the Best Parliamentarian of the Year (Rajya Sabha) award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards.

Tiruchi Siva's Reaction

Tiruchi Siva has reacted to reports of him being the opposition's Vice Presidential candidate. "I have no idea. Only leaders will decide that...I am not the person to tell that. My leaders are discussing," he said speaking to news agency ANI.

INDIA Bloc Meeting Today

Leaders of the INDIA alliance have chaired a virtual meeting at 5.30 PM today to decide their candidate for the Vice Presidential polls.