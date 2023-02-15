Who is Sahil Gehlot? Delhi man who murdered gf, stuffed body parts in fridge, and married another woman the same day

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a man accused of killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi to five-day police custody for interrogation.

Who is Sahil Gehlot?

Sahil Gehlot is a 24-year-old man who runs a dhaba in Delhi. He is a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, and is accused of murdering his girlfriend, stuffing her body inside the eatery's refrigerator and marrying another woman on the same day, police told the court.

The incident came to light on Valentine's Day and police recovered the body of the 23-year-old woman on the basis of clues provided by the accused. The murdered girlfriend has been identified as Nikki Yadav.

The couple was in a relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry the accused, police said. On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, when the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, he killed her using the data cable of his mobile phone in his car and then kept her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba, police said.

