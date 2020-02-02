Who is Ranjeet Bachchan? Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader who was shot dead while out on morning walk

The Uttar Pradesh president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

Ranjeet Bachchan, also known as Ranjit Srivastava and Ranjit Yadav, was on a morning walk when he was shot by bike-borne assailants. He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. Srivastava's brother, who was with him at the time of the incident, also received bullet injuries and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

According to reports, the incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj.