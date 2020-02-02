Who is Ranjeet Bachchan? Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader who was shot dead while out on morning walk

The Uttar Pradesh president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow on Sunday morning.
Ranjeet Bachchan, also known as Ranjit Srivastava and Ranjit Yadav, was on a morning walk when he was shot by bike-borne assailants. He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. Srivastava's brother, who was with him at the time of the incident, also received bullet injuries and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU).
According to reports, the incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj.
Who is Ranjeet Bachchan?
Before joining the Hindu Mahasabha, Bachchan was a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and was often spotted accompanying former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Ranjeet lived in the OCR building and belonged to Gorakhpur.
Soon after the news of Bachchan’s death broke out, Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official handle asking the BJP-led UP government to resign immediately and blamed it for the breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.
This is the second murder of a Hindu leader in the state capital in the past four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on October 18 by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID. This led to multiple arrests from various states including Gujarat and Maharashtra. The accused persons said that they had been planning Tiwari's elimination since he gave a statement in 2015, showing disrespect to the Prophet.
