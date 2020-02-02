Hindu Mahasabha's UP president shot dead by bike-borne assailants while out on morning walk

On Sunday, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s Uttar Pradesh President was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow.

According to reports, Ranjeet Bachchan, a resident of Gorakhpur, was shot dead while he was out on a morning walk. The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj. Assailants came on a bike and shot him on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Ranjeet Bachchan is also known as Ranjit Srivastava and Ranjit Yadav.

This comes after four months, Kamlesh Tiwari, head of the Hindu Samaj Party, was killed at his residence in Khurshed Bagh. Tiwari was an outspoken Hindu Activist who was brutally murdered. He was stabbed 15 times.