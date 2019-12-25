Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP Police files chargesheet against 13 accused, two charged with murder

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari. Of the 13, Ashraf and Moinuddin have been charged with murder.
Of the 13, Ashraf and Moinuddin have been charged with murder. Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment. After his death, Tiwari's wife had threatened to self-immolate herself demanding justice for her husband while the family members refused to cremate Tiwari's body and demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them in Sitapur.
The attackers wearing saffron clothes had walked into Tiwari's office in Khurshid Bagh on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. When the assailants were inside the office, they opened the box, and fired bullets at Tiwari and fled. Tiwari was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife of Kamlesh Tiwari.
