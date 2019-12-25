Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP Police files chargesheet against 13 accused, two charged with murder

The attackers wearing saffron clothes had walked into Tiwari's office in Khurshid Bagh on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. When the assailants were inside the office, they opened the box, and fired bullets at Tiwari and fled. Tiwari was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife of Kamlesh Tiwari.