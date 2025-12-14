Who Is R Sreelekha, Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer and BJP’s Likely First Mayor in Thiruvananthapuram?

Who Is R Sreelekha? Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer, Ex-DGP & Now BJP’s New Face In Thiruvananthapuram Civic Polls | Facebook

Thiruvananthapuram: R Sreelekha, Kerala’s first woman Indian Police Service officer and a former Director General of Police, has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) breakthrough in Thiruvananthapuram after the party wrested control of the city’s civic body from the CPI(M) following 45 years of Left rule.



Her decisive win from the Sasthamangalam division has fuelled speculation that she could become the BJP’s first mayor in the state capital.



Who Is R Sreelekha and Why Her Victory Matters?



Retiring as Director General of Police in 2020, the 64-year-old entered the civic poll as a high-profile BJP candidate and secured a massive margin in Sasthamangalam. The victory added momentum to the BJP’s rise as the single largest party in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it won 50 wards. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front secured 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front won 19. Two wards were won by independents.

Though the BJP fell one seat short of an absolute majority, the result marked a decisive political shift in a city long considered a Left bastion. Asked whether she could be the party’s mayoral choice, Sreelekha said the decision rested with the BJP leadership. “I have come to know that no candidate has ever secured such a lead in the Sasthamangalam ward. I thank the people for their verdict,” she told reporters after the results.



From ‘Top Cop’ to Political Contender



Born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelekha became Kerala’s first woman IPS officer in January 1987. Over a career spanning more than three decades, she served in several districts and held key positions in agencies including the CBI, Kerala Crime Branch, Vigilance, Fire Force, Motor Vehicles Department and the Prison Department.



In 2017, she was promoted as Director General of Police, becoming the first woman in the state to reach the rank. During her stint with the CBI, she earned the moniker ‘Raid Sreelekha’ for her reputation in conducting anti-corruption operations. She retired in December 2020 after over 33 years in service.



Post-retirement, she remained in the public eye for her remarks on high-profile cases and controversies. She joined the BJP in October 2024, saying she was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has stated that she served without political affiliation during her police career.



With the BJP’s unprecedented rise in Thiruvananthapuram, attention now centres on whether Sreelekha will be chosen to lead the Corporation, potentially marking a first for the party in Kerala’s capital.