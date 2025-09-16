 Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Cash, Jewellery Recovered From Her Residences
Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora was arrested by police on Monday after Rs 2 crore cash and Jewellery were recovered from her residences.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora was arrested by police on Monday after Rs 92 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore were recovered from her Guwahati residence. The raid was conducted by a team of officials from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

The Special Vigilance cell team also raided her rented house in Barpeta, where Rs 10 lakh was recovered, reported NDTV. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bora was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

Nupur Bora, an ACS officer, is a native of Assam's Golaghat. As per the NDTV report, Bora was born on March 31, 1989. She joined the service in 2019. She was posted as a Circle Officer in Goroimari, Kamrup district. She pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Gauhati University. The ACS officer also studied at Cotton College in Guwahati, her Facebook Profile read.

She started working as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) even before joining the civil service. It was alleged that Bora had accumulated wealth 'disproportionate' to her income.

