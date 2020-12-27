Who is K.A. Ansiya? CPI's only woman councillor in Kerala's Kochi, likely to be deputy mayor

The mayoral elections in Kerala's Kochi will be held on Monday. The elections will be held using an open ballot system. The election to the post of mayor will be held at 11 am, while the election to the post of deputy mayor will be held at 2 pm. After the results are announced, the collector will administer the oath and they will assume charge.

Meanwhile, M. Anilkumar of the CPI is likely to be the mayor. He is a district committee member of the party. Besides, K.A. Ansiya is likely to be Kochi's deputy mayor.

According to The Hindu, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district leadership have taken a decision at a meeting on Saturday. M. Anilkumar's name has been suggested for the post of mayor while the district leadership zeroed in on K.A. Ansiya for the post of deputy mayor of the Kochi Corporation.

Who is K.A. Ansiya?

K.A. Ansiya is the CPI councillor from the Mattancherry Division. The 33-year-old is the only woman councillor from the CPI in the Kochi Corporation. She had contested the elections for the first time this year and won by a margin of 23 votes.

Reportedly, Ansiya had been a part of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the CPI’s youth wing, and is now an active member of the local Kudumbashree group. Notably, Ansiya has won from a seat where Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had a stronghold for over 50 years.