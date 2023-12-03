Who Is K Venkat Ramana Reddy? BJP Candidate From Telangana's Kamareddy Constituency Defeats BRS & Congress CM Candidates

BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy | X

As the election drama unfolds in the Kamareddy constituency of Telangana, the contest reached a fever pitch with prominent figures like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for victory.

Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏



Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back… — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023

In the latest updates on the election results, the battle has taken an interesting turn. In the initial rounds, Congress' Revanth Reddy appeared to be leading, showcasing strong support from the voters. However, the dynamics shifted after BJP candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy won the seat. The fierce competition in Kamareddy has drawn attention not only from local voters but also from political observers across the state.

ఈ విజయం కామారెడ్డి నియోజకవర్గ ప్రజల ప్రజలందరిది pic.twitter.com/bGLlHGOF6G — Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy BJP (@kvr4kamareddy) December 3, 2023

Who is K Venkatramana Reddy?

K Venkata Ramana Reddy is a former zilla parishad chairman and the BJP fielded him in the undivided Nizamabad district's Kamareddy constituency, a bastion of Chief Minister KCR. According to his profile on MyNeta.info, he is a 12th-grade educated and has completed his Intermediate in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from Govt Junior College in Kamareddy in 1985-1986. He declared his assets worth more than Rs 7 crore.

Please don't ignore this great man! BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana defeated both the sitting CM of Telangana, KCR and Congress CM candidate, Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy Assembly seat. This is a major victory which is not being discussed at all! pic.twitter.com/2snVEXTVTd — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 3, 2023

In an interview with The New Indian Express, he said that he did not consider KCR as his "formidable opponent".

"I am not facing him; he is facing me by contesting in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. I don’t see him as a formidable opponent. I am contesting in a regular manner without feeling any pressure. The election is insignificant compared to my goals, and I am ready to sacrifice my property for the people," K Venkata Ramana Reddy said, adding that he did not consider KCR as a "big leader".