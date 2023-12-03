 Who Is K Venkat Ramana Reddy? BJP Candidate From Telangana's Kamareddy Constituency Defeats BRS & Congress CM Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is K Venkat Ramana Reddy? BJP Candidate From Telangana's Kamareddy Constituency Defeats BRS & Congress CM Candidates

Who Is K Venkat Ramana Reddy? BJP Candidate From Telangana's Kamareddy Constituency Defeats BRS & Congress CM Candidates

The dynamics shifted in the Kamareddy constituency when BJP candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated both BRS and Congress CM candidates K Chandrashekar Rao and Revanth Reddy.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy | X

As the election drama unfolds in the Kamareddy constituency of Telangana, the contest reached a fever pitch with prominent figures like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for victory.

In the latest updates on the election results, the battle has taken an interesting turn. In the initial rounds, Congress' Revanth Reddy appeared to be leading, showcasing strong support from the voters. However, the dynamics shifted after BJP candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy won the seat. The fierce competition in Kamareddy has drawn attention not only from local voters but also from political observers across the state.

Who is K Venkatramana Reddy?

K Venkata Ramana Reddy is a former zilla parishad chairman and the BJP fielded him in the undivided Nizamabad district's Kamareddy constituency, a bastion of Chief Minister KCR. According to his profile on MyNeta.info, he is a 12th-grade educated and has completed his Intermediate in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from Govt Junior College in Kamareddy in 1985-1986. He declared his assets worth more than Rs 7 crore.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, he said that he did not consider KCR as his "formidable opponent".

"I am not facing him; he is facing me by contesting in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. I don’t see him as a formidable opponent. I am contesting in a regular manner without feeling any pressure. The election is insignificant compared to my goals, and I am ready to sacrifice my property for the people," K Venkata Ramana Reddy said, adding that he did not consider KCR as a "big leader".

Read Also
Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Renuka Chowdhury Claims 'BRS Leaders In Touch With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bow Down To Janta Janardan', 'Humbly Accept Mandate'; How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reacted To Assembly...

'Bow Down To Janta Janardan', 'Humbly Accept Mandate'; How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reacted To Assembly...

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress Wins State With 64 Seats, BRS Faces Shocking...

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress Wins State With 64 Seats, BRS Faces Shocking...

Tamil Nadu: Shocking Twist As ED Accuses DVAC Of 'Illegal Search' & 'Document Theft'

Tamil Nadu: Shocking Twist As ED Accuses DVAC Of 'Illegal Search' & 'Document Theft'

In Pictures: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, Man Behind Congress's Triumph In Telangana Assembly Election

In Pictures: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, Man Behind Congress's Triumph In Telangana Assembly Election

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...